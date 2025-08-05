Register for the Native American flute workshop at Youth Music Project

Clackamas County’s only youth music education school — Youth Music Project — is bringing back one of its most popular classes at the end of August.

The Native PVC Flute workshop will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30 at Youth Music Project in the historic Willamette neighborhood. The workshop costs $5.

Taught by Deitz Peters, a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde, along with flute-maker Shane Oglesbee and YMP instructor Nicholas Emerson, the two-hour workshop will let participants craft, decorate and learn to play their own PVC pipe flute.

Weaving stories and histories of traditional Native music and dance, the workshop is open to all ages, but those 10 or younger will need adult supervision. In the workshop, students will learn about the cultural significance of the Native American flute and the role that music and dance played in Indigenous life.

“Getting hands-on experience with making and playing a Native American PVC flute is a wonderful way to foster cultural awareness and appreciation,” said YMP Executive Director Travis Magrane in a press release. “This is our second time hosting this workshop and embodies our commitment to diverse and accessible music education to the community. We are thrilled to offer this opportunity to inspire creativity and honor Indigenous traditions, while providing participants a unique way to learn about Native American music and storytelling.”

The workshop is in part supported by the Clackamas County Cultural Coalition, lowering cost of registration so that participants can better learn about the cultural heritage of the region. Registration is limited to 25 participants. Registration is available online.