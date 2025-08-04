Problems with kids on mopeds and more: West Linn’s police log

7/24 6:26 a.m. An accident was reported on I-205. It was unknown if anyone was injured.

7/24 2:15 p.m. A dog had been barking for an hour near the 2700 block of Ridge Lane.

7/24 5:31 p.m. Kids were reportedly trespassing at an abandoned house at an undisclosed location. Police didn’t find anyone when they arrived.

7/24 7:20 p.m. Someone was stealing mail from mailboxes near the 5900 block of West A Street.

7/24 10:17 p.m. A resident wanted to complain about music in the area near Dillow Drive and Failing Street.

7/25 10:09 a.m. A caller said a woman was trying to break into their vehicle near the 3200 block of Sabo Lane.

7/25 10:58 a.m. A license plate was reportedly stolen near the 800 block of Nicole Court.

7/25 3:19 p.m. A resident said they got a notification from a credit agency that someone opened a cell account under their name and the bill wasn’t paid.

7/25 3:44 p.m. A caller was concerned about a woman who called a child a “monster” when picking them up from summer camp.

7/25 4:26 p.m. A person reported a “consistent issue” with someone throwing food wrappers out of a car near the 2100 block of 8th Court.

7/25 7:22 p.m. Someone told a dispatcher they were “very unhappy” but refused to expand on what the situation was.

7/25 7:34 p.m. Kids were seen riding electric scooters around a track and climbing on shipping containers near the 20000 block of Salamo Road.

7/25 9:22 p.m. An accident was reported near the 22000 block of Salamo Road. No one was injured.

7/26 9:14 a.m. A possible DUII was reported on I-205.

7/26 11:09 a.m. A man said two people he didn’t know came to his door and asked for his mother. Apparently the people were “dressed nice” and knew his mother’s maiden name.

7/26 3:00 p.m. A possible DUII was reported near the 20000 block of Larkspur Lane.

7/26 10:56 p.m. Teens were reportedly drag racing, drinking and being loud near the 3800 block of Horton Road. The caller said they also heard bottles being thrown in the street.

7/27 10:41 a.m. The violation of a restraining order was reported.

7/27 6:44 p.m. People were screaming near the 19900 block of Willamette Drive.

7/27 8:02 p.m. Loud music was heard near the 1700 block of Christy Court. The call taker noted they could indeed hear the music in the background.

7/27 8:24 p.m. A DUII was reported near South Rosemont Road and Carriage Way.

7/27 10:22 p.m. A teenager drove a moped into a store and then backed out near the 22000 block of Salamo Road.

7/28 12:48 a.m. A domestic incident was reported.

7/28 7:34 a.m. Two people wearing parkas that were partially covering their faces were seen near Willamette Falls Drive and 12th Street.

7/28 8:20 a.m. A sex crime involving a juvenile was reported.

7/28 10:07 a.m. A caller said a vehicle parked in their yard sometime overnight near the 18900 block of Walling Circle.

7/28 11:51 a.m. Someone wanted to talk to an officer about their tenant who made “constant complaints” about noise.

7/28 12:32 p.m. A suspicious looking vehicle was seen near Day Road and West Bluff Drive.

7/28 1:00 p.m. A person reported their windows were broken over the weekend near the 1800 block of Lewthwaite Street.

7/28 3:11 p.m. A suspicious looking van was parked near the 22100 block of Clark Street and it looked “sketchy” because it had Washington plates.

7/28 3:46 p.m. A caller said their neighbor parked in their driveway and they wanted to know what they were allowed to do legally if the neighbor came onto their property again.

7/28 7:34 p.m. A suspicious looking vehicle had no plates and was parked in someone’s spot near the 4000 block of Robin Place. Whippets and foil were seen in the backseat.