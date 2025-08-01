There’s nothing quite like a classic car.

From vintage low-riders to classic Ford and Chevrolet trucks, a classic car show brings the past to life for a new generation of gearheads.

The West Linn Adult Community Center is hosting its first classic car show this month: “Timeless Beauty: Celebrating the Elegance of Classic Cars.”

The show will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 12 at the WLACC. The event is free. Hot dog lunches will be sold at the event for $5.

An audience-judged Best in Show prize will be awarded to the most popular classic car.

To enter your classic car in the event, contact Nicole Budden at either nbudden@westlinnoregon.gov or 503-742-6068.