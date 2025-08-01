Some Oregon state parks will see increased parking and visitor fees later this year, as the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department looks to lessen a widening budget shortfall.

Starting in October, 21 state parks will require a $10 parking permit for Oregon residents and a $12 permit for out-of-state visitors.

The new fees will apply at some of the busiest parks in the state, including Harris Beach State Park near the California border, which saw 2 million visitors last year, according to the parks department.

Currently, the Oregon State Parks charge for parking at 25 parks and waives fees at more than 200 others. Visitors who walk or bike to the state parks will be exempt from the charges, as will visitors with an active 12- or 24-month parking permit.

The department is facing a $30 million budget shortfall. About half of its budget comes from the Oregon Lottery, while 35% comes from fees for parking, camping and reservations.

“State parks are some of the most beloved spaces in Oregon, but we have struggled as a state to sustainably fund them,” Director Lisa Sumption said. “We’re working to reimagine the future of Oregon State Parks as a financially resilient system that will serve generations to come.”

The reasons for the shortfall are many, parks leaders said, including increased costs, repairs from record-setting numbers of visitors over the past few years, and fewer dollars from the Oregon Lottery.

Other changes are expected next year. In May, overnight rates at more than two dozen parks will increase during peak camping months, and all parks will see increased fees for cabin and yurt rentals, boat moorages and overnight parking.

For visitors looking to save on parking, there are one- and two-year parking permits available online. The 12-month parking permit costs $30 and the 24-month permit costs $50.

Oregon State Parks is collecting public feedback through an online survey on park services, amenities and revenue ideas. The survey is open through Sept. 8.

Parks adding parking fees on Oct. 1, 2025

The following day-use parks will begin charging for parking: