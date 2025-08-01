Checking in with the Champs: West Linn’s Perin Huberty

They were the best and the brightest.

They were the strongest and the fastest.

They jumped the highest and the farthest and they scored the most.

“They” were the champions of the 2025 spring season and the West Linn Tidings is taking a moment to look back on their successes and check in on their summers.

Name: Perin Huberty

School: West Linn High School

Age: 17

Sport: Boys tennis

Accomplishments: As a junior, Huberty led the West Linn boys tennis team to a stellar Three Rivers League campaign, and later, a second-place finish in the Class 6A state tournament. Huberty teamed with senior Rhyson Chiang to go 9-0 in the Three Rivers League district and Class 6A state tournaments, winning championships in both events without dropping a set.

Summer Stuff: Huberty stepped up to win four of five matches in a college showcase in New Jersey during June, and also reached the singles quarterfinals and semifinals in a couple of local tournaments.

Fun Stuff: “The most fun I’ve had is practicing with all of my friends out in Beaverton. Even though it’s always hot, it’s super fun to catch up with the players from other schools and keep working on my game with them.” – Perin Huberty

Future Stuff: “I am super excited for our high school season. We should have another good, deep team and I can’t wait to meet the new players.” – Perin Huberty