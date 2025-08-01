Gov. Kotek may veto Willamette Falls Trust funding

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has signaled a possible veto to a budget line item that appropriated $45 million in lottery bonds for the Willamette Falls Trust, a move that may hamper public access to the falls.

The Trust, which is led by former Gov. Kate Brown, is a partnership between Portland General Electric and delegated representatives from four tribes with historic ties to the area. In May, the tribes, along with the Trust, asked lawmakers for additional funding to support the Inter-Tribal Public Access Project. That funding, $45 million, was part of HB 5006, the “Christmas tree” appropriation bill passed at the end of the 2025 legislative session.

The access project is intended to bring public access to the falls and restore the surrounding uplands along the river. The $45 million allocated by the Legislature was specifically meant to fund the acquisition of a portion of Moore’s Island — PGE-owned land between the falls and the navigational locks — and other properties above the falls.

“The Governor supports the opportunity of creating public access to the natural wonder that is Willamette Falls, from both sides of the falls. She is exercising her due diligence to understand more fully the use of these dollars and wants to hear more from all interested parties. She has been a supporter of creating public access to the falls in the past and is committed to dedicating public funding that builds that access in the most equitable, responsible manner possible,” Kotek’s office said in a press release on Friday, Aug. 1.

PGE is part of ongoing litigation to condemn a portion of state-owned property on the West Linn side of the river. Four tribes – the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon – have supported PGE’s litigation and advocated on behalf of of the Willamette Falls Trust.

However the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde withdrew from the Trust partnership in 2022, after the first iteration of the Inter-Tribal Public Access Project fell apart. The Grand Ronde purchased the former Blue Heron Paper Mill property on the Oregon City side of the river in 2019. On that property, the Grand Ronde are working on their own development called tumawata village.

The sticking point between the Grand Ronde and the Trust is the fishing platform built by the tribe inside the contested condemned area. The Grand Ronde remains the only of the original five tribes to oppose the $45 million allocation. Kotek’s office did not mention the Grand Ronde in its memo explaining the veto.

“As a steward of tax dollars, the Governor is specifically interested in how past allocations, including $12.5 million in state lottery bonds and $20 million in Metro parks and nature bonds, will be or have been spent before approving an additional $45 million. She looks forward to the conversations ahead to inform her final decision,” the press release said.

The Trust did not immediately respond for comment.

The governor has until Aug. 8 to make a final decision about all vetoes.