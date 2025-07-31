Meet the new West Linn Chamber of Commerce director

Victoria Meinig said she’s started her new role as the West Linn Chamber of Commerce economic development director by simply having conversations.

“My hope is that we’re going to grow and build this chamber much larger, because, like a lot of chambers, COVID was really hard on the businesses,” said Meinig.

Meinig has taken on the task of nurturing, supporting and strengthening the local business community in West Linn as the new leader of the chamber, which. is a nonprofit focused on economic development. Meinig previously led the Oregon City Chamber of Commerce.

“Business is the key,” Meinig said regarding what is needed for a city to thrive. “Not everyone understands that, but if you have a community that doesn’t have a lot of business support, then all of that burden goes to the folks who just live there.”

The reason Meinig’s title isn’t simply “director” is because during COVID she was licensed as an Oregon Certified Economic Developer, a state led licensure program that involves eight training courses.

“That certification really lets you understand what it means to bring businesses into your town,” she said. “Understanding what they need to go through for planning, what they actually need to go through when they’re looking to move their businesses to your city.”

Meinig worked closely with former West Linn chamber director Shatrine Krake in her role with Oregon City. Originally from Pasco, Washington, one of the tri-cities, Meinig’s professional background is in finance, marketing and business development.

“I’d like to figure out how we better serve home-based businesses … folks working from their home that have found a way to do business without being in the community. It will be really interesting to see how we can engage them and bring them together,” she said.

Further, Meinig will focus on growing the chamber and workforce development for local businesses.