 Luscher Farm organization is looking for volunteers and a treasurer

The Friends of Luscher Farm is seeking a new treasurer as well as volunteers to assist with its mission to “support its agricultural and environmental programs, protect and

enhance its natural resources, and preserve its historical legacy.”

Luscher Farm Park occupies more than 100 acres from Stafford Road eastward along Rosemont Road. The city of Lake Oswego offers programming including community supported agriculture, community garden plots and camps and classes at the main Luscher property. The Friends group assists with such efforts.

The treasurer will serve on the group’s board of directors and the organization is looking for someone with experience using QuickBooks Online to manage expenses and banking.

The Friends of Luscher Farm is also looking for volunteers to assist with projects such as developing education tours and cultural exhibits and natural area maintenance.

Those interested in applying should visit www.LuscherFriends.org.