Throwing Baja Blast at a driveway and more: West Linn’s police log

7/18 8:40 a.m. Someone wanted to make an anonymous report on human trafficking.

7/18 1:08 p.m. A person said their ex kept messaging them on Facebook to say she knew where they worked and “don’t make me find out.”

7/18 3:08 p.m. A person was suspicious after a card was left at their front door from someone claiming to be from the IRS. The card cited an investigation.

7/18 9:32 p.m. A possible DUII was reported near I-205 and 10th Street.

7/18 10:46 p.m. A caller said people were hanging out and playing loud music near the 1900 block of Willamette Falls Drive, and they were afraid to ask them to leave.

7/19 1:45 a.m. A possible domestic incident was reported.

7/19 7:37 a.m. A person who may have been experiencing homelessness was seen packing things up near the 800 block of Willamette Falls Drive.

7/19 8:40 a.m. A dog had been barking for 15-20 minutes near the 2500 block of Haskins Road.

7/19 9:32 a.m. A caller said their neighbor put five tow stickers on their car near the 4300 block of Kenthorpe Way.

7/19 1:21 p.m. Two dogs were running around off leash on a baseball field near the 800 block of Willamette Falls Drive, and one of them defecated on the field.

7/19 3:55 p.m. Loud bass and music could be heard near the 400 block of Springtree Lane.

7/19 5:20 p.m. Loud music was still going on near the 400 block of Springtree Lane.

7/19 8:01 p.m. A burglary was reported near the 4700 block of Walnut Street.

7/19 8:04 p.m. A resident said someone got their personal information and tried to take $4,010.

7/19 9:28 p.m. A possible DUII was reported near Willamette Drive and Cedaroak Drive.

7/20 9:16 a.m. A caller said four dogs were barking all the time near the 2200 block of Carson Drive.

7/20 2:41 p.m. A person said they were being extorted and so far had lost $240.

7/20 10:56 p.m. Loud music was reported near the 1600 block of 8th Avenue.

7/21 12:20 p.m. A resident said that the night before, someone kicked in their front door and the frame was broken near the 6000 block of Holmes Street.

7/21 2:27 p.m. An accident was reported near I-205 and 10th Street. No one was injured.

7/21 3:15 p.m. A caller said someone took a picture of their car during a dispute about disabled parking near the 21900 block of Willamette Drive.

7/21 4:11 p.m. A man said his daughter had a friend who he didn’t like her hanging out with. The friend apparently drove down the street and “popped tires” while being mean and rude. The friend also reportedly threw a Baja Blast at the man’s driveway.

7/21 4:28 p.m. A dog had been barking for hours near the 5900 block of West A Street.

7/21 4:30 p.m. A possible DUII was reported near the 2100 block of 8th Court.

7/21 6:57 p.m. A possible domestic dispute was reported.

7/21 8:21 p.m. A possible domestic dispute was reported.

7/21 9:21 p.m. Underage kids were reportedly having a party and drinking near the 20300 block of Willamette Drive.

7/21 9:37 p.m. People were “fighting about something” near the 1700 block of McKillican Street.

7/21 10:00 p.m. A dog was barking near the 18600 block of Midhill Circle.

7/21 10:13 p.m. People were arguing at an undisclosed location.