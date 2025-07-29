There’s nothing quite like a cool breeze off the Willamette River in the summertime.

Enjoy a glass of Willamette Valley vineyards wine and a view of the river from Risley Landing Gardens during the annual Oak Grove Garden Club summer wine tasting fundraiser. The event runs from 2 – 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 17 at the Risley Landing Gardens in Oak Grove, located at 16195 SE River Forest Place.

Tickets cost $15. To reserve a spot visit the Oak Grove Garden Club’s website, or call either 503-653-7751 or 503-975-5173.

“The money helps us maintain our garden, plus we give a $2,000 scholarship to the community college,” said Oak Grove Garden Club organizer Louise Umbarger.

All ticket proceeds go to the Garden Club. The Oak Grove Garden Club has overseen the maintenance and care of Risley Landing Gardens since 1983.