West Linn boys look strong for 2025 cross country

It’s go time for the Three Rivers League’s best boys cross country runners.

While the first practices of the 2025 fall season won’t be held until Monday, Aug. 18, and the first meets don’t come around until Thursday, Aug. 28, the TRL’s best are putting in the miles right now.

Beyond their informal work during the “off-season,” – daily runs, weight room work, etc. – and the start of fall practice, the first meets are set to kick off on Friday, Aug. 29.

West Linn and Lake Oswego open their 2025 seasons at the annual Wilsonville Night Meet, while Lakeridge begins the year at The Opener at Ash Creek Preserve near the Western Oregon University campus in Monmouth.

The 2025 regular season includes just two meets with all six TRL teams, the TRL/Pac Crossover meet on Wednesday, Oct. 1, at Clackamas Community College, and the TRL District Meet, set for Wednesday, Oct. 29, at Clackamas Community College.

While no one knows what’s going to happen in those opening meets, here’s a look at the top returning runners who are expected to lead their teams in the 2025 fall season.

Lake Oswego: The Lakers – they finished third in the TRL a year ago and 17th at state – are expected to bring back four runners from their 2024 district team, a group led by senior Chris Hayashi (12th at district and 103rd at state) and junior Asher Tobin (18th at district and 127th at state).

Lakeridge: The Pacers – they finished fifth in the TRL a year ago – are expected to bring back all seven runners from their '24 district team, a group led by senior Beckett Godfrey (14th at district and 84th at state), senior Matthew Rodrigano (19th at district) and senior Dominic Bender (20th at district).

West Linn: The Lions – they finished second in the TRL a year ago and 10th at state – are expected to bring back six runners from their '24 district team, a group led by junior Isaac Compaore (ninth at district and 43rd at state), junior Leo Brown (11th at district and 122nd at state) and junior Emerson Bush (15th at district and 82nd at state).

Around the rest of the league, top returners include Tigard junior district champion Paul Hretcanu (he was also 41st at state), Oregon City junior Hunter McKenzie (seventh at district and 107th at state) and Tualatin junior Jayden Atkins (28th at district).