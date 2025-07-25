Take a walk through the White Oak Savanna on the completed connection trail

Volunteers and residents gathered to celebrate connecting West Linn’s White Oak Savanna trail on Saturday, July 19.

The group was joined by Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue’s Station 59 on-duty crew, who helped one younger volunteer earlier that week after an accident on his electric bike.

The volunteers shared artifacts, such as bones, from around the White Oak Savanna and offered rock painting, a raffle and ice cream for all attendees.

With the connecting trail complete, park visitors can enjoy all 20 acres of the hillside surrounded by one of Oregon’s most important native species: the White Oak.

The upkeep and care for the White Oak Savanna has been coordinated by Neighbors for a Livable West Linn and West Linn Parks and Recreation since 2009 when the nature park was first created.

The connecting trail was paid for by the Savanna Oaks Neighborhood Association and 19 neighborhood families.