PHOTOS: The first Music in the Park summer concert at Tanner Creek Park

Published 3:01 pm Friday, July 25, 2025

By Mac Larsen

1/9
The first 2025 Music in the Park concert at Tanner Creek Park in West Linn on Thursday, July 24. (Staff Photo: Mac Larsen)

The Jukebox Heroes kicked off the summer concert series at Tanner Creek Park on Thursday, July 24. Organized by West Linn Parks & Recreation, the summer Music in the Park concerts are at 6:30 p.m., Thursday evenings. The last summer concert is Thursday, Aug. 21.

The Foreigner tribute band, based in Portland, rocked the first concert of the summer with classic hits like “Urgent” and “Feels Like The First Time,” as well as deeper cuts.

Here’s the schedule for Music in the Park for the rest of the summer:

Schedule: 

Date Artist 
July 31 Johnny Limbo & The Lugnuts
August 7 Roll On
August 14 Beat Division
August 21 Band After Midnight

You Might Like