PHOTOS: The first Music in the Park summer concert at Tanner Creek Park

The first 2025 Music in the Park summer concert - Foreigner tribute band Jukebox Heroes - at Tanner Creek Park in West Linn on Thursday, July 24. (Staff Photo: Mac Larsen)

Hundreds arrived to listen to the music at the first annual Music in the Park summer concert at Tanner Creek Park in West Linn on Thursday, July 24. (Staff Photo: Mac Larsen)

Jukebox Heroes open the 2025 Music in the Park summer concert at Tanner Creek Park in West Linn on Thursday, July 24. (Staff Photo: Mac Larsen)

The first 2025 Music in the Park concert on Thursday, July 24 featuring the Jukebox Heroes. (Staff Photo: Mac Larsen)

Moto the dog says hello at Tanner Creek Park in West Linn on Thursday, July 24. (Staff Photo: Mac Larsen)

The first 2025 Music in the Park concert at Tanner Creek Park in West Linn on Thursday, July 24. (Staff Photo: Mac Larsen)

The Jukebox Heroes kicked off the summer concert series at Tanner Creek Park on Thursday, July 24. Organized by West Linn Parks & Recreation, the summer Music in the Park concerts are at 6:30 p.m., Thursday evenings. The last summer concert is Thursday, Aug. 21.

The Foreigner tribute band, based in Portland, rocked the first concert of the summer with classic hits like “Urgent” and “Feels Like The First Time,” as well as deeper cuts.

Here’s the schedule for Music in the Park for the rest of the summer:

Schedule: