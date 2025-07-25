PHOTOS: The first Music in the Park summer concert at Tanner Creek Park
Published 3:01 pm Friday, July 25, 2025
The Jukebox Heroes kicked off the summer concert series at Tanner Creek Park on Thursday, July 24. Organized by West Linn Parks & Recreation, the summer Music in the Park concerts are at 6:30 p.m., Thursday evenings. The last summer concert is Thursday, Aug. 21.
The Foreigner tribute band, based in Portland, rocked the first concert of the summer with classic hits like “Urgent” and “Feels Like The First Time,” as well as deeper cuts.
Here’s the schedule for Music in the Park for the rest of the summer:
Trending
Schedule:
|Date
|Artist
|July 31
|Johnny Limbo & The Lugnuts
|August 7
|Roll On
|August 14
|Beat Division
|August 21
|Band After Midnight