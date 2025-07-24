Old Oregon Photos to host studio summer open house

Old Oregon Photos has made its new home in West Linn’s Historic City Hall and wants the community to come and see.

From 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, check out the new studio space along the Willamette River and shop the organization’s collection of beautiful historic photos. Old Oregon Photos offers fine prints of restored historic Oregon photos, bringing the history of West Linn, Oregon City and Willamette Falls Landing to life.

The event is happening at the same time as the Oregon City First Celebration across the Arch Bridge and along Main Street.