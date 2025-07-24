Kylee Schreck, Blake Francis to lead girls soccer returners

Day by day, rep by rep and drill by drill, it’s getting closer to the official start of the 2025 high school girls soccer season.

While our local soccer coaches and teams have been busy doing the things they’re allowed to do by the Oregon School Activities Association during the “off-season,” – weight room work, club play, team camps, etc. – practice officially kicks off on Monday, Aug. 18.

After that, the first jamborees/games are set for Thursday, Aug. 28.

Lakeridge opens its 2025 season when it hosts Grant at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2, while West Linn and Lake Oswego play their first games on Thursday, Sept. 9, with the Lions playing at La Salle at 7 p.m., while the Lakers will host Southridge at 7:30 p.m.

Other TRL openers include: Lake City, Idaho, at Tigard, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29; South Eugene vs. Oregon City at Pioneer Memorial Stadium, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4; Tualatin at Wilsonville, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4; and St. Mary’s at Beaverton, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11.

While no one knows what’s going to happen in those openers, here’s a look at the all-league players who are expected to lead their teams in the upcoming 2025 fall season.

The Pacers – they finished seventh in the TRL a year ago and reached the first round of the state playoffs – are expected to bring back three all-leaguers for ’25. Sophomore forward Lucy Tragesser, sophomore midfielder Ali Post and senior Claire Egusa were all named to the all-TRL honorable mention team. West Linn: The Lions – they won the TRL a year ago and reached the semifinals of the state playoffs – are expected to bring back seven all-leaguers for ’25. Senior forward Kylee Schreck was named to the all-TRL first team (she was also a first-team all-state pick); senior midfielder Caitlyn Schreck, senior midfielder Alaina Gates and sophomore midfielder Brystol Leslie were named to the second team; and junior forward Ellis Highland, junior midfielder Amira Mullen and senior defender Emily Pierce were named to the honorable mention team.

Around the rest of the league, Oregon City is expected to return two all-league players, St. Mary’s is expected to bring back one all-leaguer, Tigard is expected to return four all-league players, and Tualatin is expected to bring back six all-leaguers (including two first-teamers, senior midfielder Jamie Mitsuyoshi and senior defender Lexie Wilkie).