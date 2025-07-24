Dominic Lemuz, Will Seibert lead TRL boys soccer returners

West Linn senior goalkeeper Will Seibert is one of six all-league players expected to be back in the Lions' lineup in the coming 2025 fall season. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)

Lakeridge's Dom Lemuz leads a group of six all-league players expected to return to the Pacers' lineup this fall. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)

Closer, closer, closer.

Now that we’re past the midway point of the summer, it’s getting closer to the official start of the 2025 high school boys soccer season.

While our local soccer coaches and teams have been busy doing the things they’re allowed to do by the Oregon School Activities Association during the “off-season,” – weight room work, club play, team camps, etc. – practice officially kicks off on Monday, Aug. 18.

After that, the first jamborees/games are set for Thursday, Aug. 28.

Lakeridge, Lake Oswego and West Linn all kick off their 2025 seasons on Tuesday, Sept. 2, with the Pacers playing at McNary at 7 p.m., the Lakers playing at McDaniel (game time for that contest has not yet been announced) and the Lions playing at Grant (game time for that contest has not yet been announced).

Other TRL openers include: South Salem at Tualatin, Tuesday, Sept. 2 (game time for that contest has not yet been announced); Oregon City vs. Benson at Marshall, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4; and Lake City, Idaho, at Tigard, 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29.

While no one knows what’s going to happen in those openers, here’s a look at the all-league players who are expected to lead their teams in the upcoming 2025 fall season.

Lake Oswego : The Lakers – they finished sixth in the TRL a year ago and reached the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs – are expected to bring back three all-leaguers for ’25. Named to the all-TRL honorable mention team last year were: junior defender Caleb Dempsey; senior defender Jayden Pierce Wilkinson; and senior midfielder Conor Lyons.

: The Lakers – they finished sixth in the TRL a year ago and reached the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs – are expected to bring back three all-leaguers for ’25. Named to the all-TRL honorable mention team last year were: junior defender Caleb Dempsey; senior defender Jayden Pierce Wilkinson; and senior midfielder Conor Lyons. Lakeridge: The Pacers – they won the TRL a year ago and reached the quarterfinals of the state playoffs – are expected to bring back six all-leaguers for ’25. Senior midfielder Dominic Lemuz and senior midfielder Elliot Schwartz were both named to the all-TRL first team (Lemuz was also named Player of the Year); senior goalkeeper Olander Tangkjaer and sophomore forward Jackson Romero were named to the second team; and junior goalkeeper Collin Cernitz and junior defender Pablo Spilk were named to the honorable mention team.

The Pacers – they won the TRL a year ago and reached the quarterfinals of the state playoffs – are expected to bring back six all-leaguers for ’25. Senior midfielder Dominic Lemuz and senior midfielder Elliot Schwartz were both named to the all-TRL first team (Lemuz was also named Player of the Year); senior goalkeeper Olander Tangkjaer and sophomore forward Jackson Romero were named to the second team; and junior goalkeeper Collin Cernitz and junior defender Pablo Spilk were named to the honorable mention team. West Linn: The Lions – they finished second in the TRL a year ago and reached the second round of the state playoffs – are expected to bring back six all-leaguers for ’25. Senior goalkeeper Will Seibert and junior midfielder Sam Leedy were named to the all-TRL first team; senior defender Zander Morris and senior forward Tristan Peia were named to the second team; and senior forwards Cooper Gilbo and Isaac Babalai were named to the honorable mention team.

Around the rest of the league, Tigard is expected to bring back five all-league players (including first-team junior forward Ulises Trujillo), Tualatin is expected to return three all-leaguers and Oregon City is expected to bring back one (first-team junior midfielder Shuto Nishiyori).