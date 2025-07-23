What are Clackamas County’s goals for the next five years? Published 8:49 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

During a recent retreat and a meeting Tuesday, July 22, the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners established its goals for the next five years.

The board agreed to the following:

Develop 900 affordable housing units by 2030

complete preliminary design estimates and concepts for a new county jail by 2028

Increase available land to retain and attract new businesses by 2028

Conduct a review of development regulatory processes that minimize burdens and provide timely and effective permitting by 2028

Develop strategies to retain, recruit and expand child care facilities by 2027

Establish funding for the Sunrise Corridor project from regional, state and federal sources by 2030

Provide a plan for transit so that it is accessible, efficient and affordable by 2027

Complete and operate the Clackamas County Recovery Campus in order to address homelessness, mental health and substance use disorders by 2027

Convene a committee to evaluate county government best practices models by 2026

Develop a strategic communications and engagement plan by 2026 in order to increase transparency and accountability

As part of the goal-setting process, the county facilitated focus groups with stakeholders, held two public forums and conducted the two-day retreat in June.

Now that the goals are finalized, county staff will come up with a plan for implementing them in the coming weeks.

At the meeting, Chair Craig Roberts thanked the community, staff and board members for contributing to this plan of action.

“I wanted to thank each and every one of you for your active participation and hard work. I do feel like we came together with a plan that sets a clear direction that helps staff and everybody else,” he said.