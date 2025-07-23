Basketball noises and suspicious roses: West Linn’s police log Published 9:50 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

7/10 5:16 a.m. Police checked on someone sleeping in a van near Cedaroak Drive and Willamette Drive.

7/10 8:12 a.m. Abuse/neglect was reported.

7/10 8:22 a.m. A caller said their Ring camera caught someone walking around near the 3700 block of Ridgewood Way and they later discovered mailboxes had been opened.

7/10 10:30 a.m. Online wire fraud was reported.

7/10 11:15 a.m. A “very banged up” vehicle was left near Holly Street and River Street. The owner also apparently went onto people’s property and looked in windows.

7/10 12:27 p.m. A person said they found drug paraphernalia at a complex they owned near the 4300 block of Riverview Avenue and they wanted to know how to dispose of it.

7/10 12:36 p.m. A caller said four dogs were barking “at all hours” near the 3300 block of Arbor Drive.

7/10 1:17 p.m. A resident had questions about basketball noise near the 2400 block of Mustang Court.

7/10 4:16 p.m. A caller said when they walked by their neighbor’s door, a dog barked very aggressively and scared them. The owner apparently laughed when it was brought to their attention.

7/10 5:08 p.m. A person said a tracker was placed on their truck while it was parked at their house.

7/10 7:37 p.m. Mail containing a credit card was reported stolen near the 1900 block of Aztec Court.

7/10 8:34 p.m. Someone believed a squirrel was dying on a sidewalk near the 21000 block of Willamette Drive.

7/10 10:00 p.m. Kids were repeatedly ringing someone’s doorbell near the 3200 block of Journeay Court.

7/10 10:35 p.m. A caller said she and her friend were walking near the 1500 block of 10th Street when a man drove up and gave the friend two roses. They worried the roses were laced with something.

7/10 11:36 p.m. People were being loud in a pool near the 400 block of Springtree Lane.

7/11 12:40 a.m. A DUII was reported near Cedaroak Drive and Willamette Drive.

7/11 11:26 a.m. An accident was reported near Willamette Drive and Willson Street. No one was injured.

7/11 2:08 p.m. An accident was reported near the 5600 block of Hood Street. No one was injured.

7/11 2:15 p.m. A person believed a previous worker they’d hired and later fired was stealing their credit information.

7/11 4:49 p.m. A man was looking into cars in a parking lot near the 21100 block of Salamo Road.

7/11 10:18 p.m. A resident said they took their dogs out near the 22600 block of Ponderay Drive and a driver pulled over and started staring at them. The car stayed outside when they went back in their house.

7/12 7:46 a.m. A caller said a gym was playing music so loud that they could hear it in their house near Willamette Falls Drive and Snidow Drive.

7/12 9:40 a.m. Someone reported an ongoing issue with a barking dog near the 6300 block of Shetland Place.

7/12 1:23 p.m. Kids got into “a scuffle” near the 1100 block of 12th Street.

7/12 5:32 p.m. A hit-and-run accident was reported near the 1100 block of 12th Street. No one was injured.

7/12 9:11 p.m. A caller said someone went through their mailbox but nothing was taken near the 3300 block of Arbor Drive.

7/13 3:44 a.m. Teenage boys were looking into cars and opening doors near the 1500 block of 6th Avenue.

7/13 8:52 a.m. Someone said their dog was attacked by a dog with a cone on its head near the 900 block of Marylhurst Drive.

7/13 1:00 p.m. A DUII was reported near Willamette Drive and Willamette Falls Drive.

7/13 5:06 p.m. A person reported seeing a dog in a car with the windows up near the 19100 block of Willamette Drive.

7/13 5:23 p.m. Someone said a suspicious looking van “keeps coming and going” near Willamette Drive and Walling Way.

7/13 9:17 p.m. Fireworks were reported near the 2300 block of Dillow Drive.