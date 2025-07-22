OPINION: Not enough about West Linn in recent article Published 2:28 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

I’m writing about the West Linn Tidings article entitled “How will ODOT cuts affect West Linn?”

I eagerly read the article only to find no mention of West Linn. While a spokesperson for ODOT is quoted in the article, nobody from West Linn appears to have been interviewed. The deputy city manager of Lake Oswego is quoted, and statistics about Lake Oswego are presented.

In fact, absolutely nothing about the impact on West Linn (which has two exits to 205 and contains a long stretch of Highway 43) is featured. A short mention of the Abernethy Bridge “near West Linn” project shows up, but that’s it.

I’m puzzled by the headline. Either this is poor reporting or poor headline writing.

On a related note — it seems to me that in the weekly activity listings, Lake Oswego and Wilsonville events show up more frequently than West Linn events. In fact all the events were for the other two cities except the weekly West Linn market. It’s nice that you featured the West Linn Old Time Fair, but there are certainly more events in West Linn than what you showed.

I’m not feeling the West Linn love from the paper with our city in its name. Please do better.

Abby Farber

West Linn