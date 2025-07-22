Jaslyn Reed, Amelia Haj lead TRL volleyball returners
Published 5:56 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025
It’s almost time.
Now that we’re past the midway point of the summer, it’s less than a month until the official beginning of the 2025 high school volleyball season.
While our local volleyball coaches and teams have been busy doing the things they’re allowed to do by the Oregon School Activities Association during the “off-season,” – weight room work, club play, team camps etc. – practice officially kicks off on Monday, Aug. 18, while the first jamborees/matches are set for Thursday, Aug. 28.
West Linn, Lake Oswego and Lakeridge all kick off their 2025 seasons at a jamboree at Lakeridge High School set for 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28.
After that, West Linn plays its first non-league match at Barlow at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29, Lakeridge hosts Ida B. Wells at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2, and Lake Oswego plays at Lincoln at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4.
Other TRL openers include: Oregon City at Grant at TBD Thursday, Sept. 4; Ridgeview at Tigard at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4; Tualatin at Roosevelt at TBD Thursday, Sept. 4; and St. Mary’s at Tigard at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9.
While no one knows what’s going to happen in those kickoff matches, here’s a look at the all-league players who are expected to lead their teams in the upcoming 2025 fall season.
- Lake Oswego: The Lakers – they finished fifth in the TRL a year ago and reached the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs – are expected to bring back two all-leaguers for ’25. Junior setter Jessica Wilson and junior libero Gabi Wallen both won berths on the all-TRL honorable mention team a year ago.
- Lakeridge: The Pacers – they finished fourth in the TRL a year ago and reached the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs – are expected to bring back three all-leaguers for ’25. Senior outside hitter Jaslyn Reed was named to the all-TRL first team last year, sophomore outside hitter Mia Fitzgerald won a spot on the second team, and junior middle blocker Olivia Olsen was named to the honorable mention team.
- West Linn: The Lions – they finished second in the TRL a year ago, and later, took sixth at the 6A state tournament – are expected to bring back three all-leaguers for ’25. Senior middle blocker Amelia Haj was named to the all-TRL first team last year, while sophomore outside hitter Gigi Martin and sophomore libero Audrina Peia were both named to the honorable mention team.
Also of note, reigning TRL champion Oregon City graduated six all-league players (including Player of the Year Paige Thies) and does not return a single all-leaguer.