In search of new revenue, West Linn increases right of way fees Published 1:16 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

In a move that should bolster revenue, the West Linn City Council voted to increase the fees utility companies pay for using public infrastructure during a meeting Monday, July 14.

The approved city code and resolution is estimated to generate between $424,000 and $1,273,000 annually, depending on each household’s usage of utilities using the city’s right of way.

The new fees include a $175 annual utility license fee, a $50 utility provider registration fee and new usage fees as percentages of gross revenue. These include 5% for electric, natural gas and cable and 7% for communications. There will be 0% fees for water, wastewater and stormwater.

Wireless providers who don’t own infrastructure in the right-of-way would only be charged $270 for each small wireless facility (a cell tower).

Council President Mary Baumgardner thanked staff and representatives from the wireless industry, who provided public testimony, “for crafting the best policy for the community.”

The approval followed a work session discussion on Monday, July 7 about the need for new revenues to support staffing needs across city departments.

However, City Council opted to choose the resolution option that “expressly excludes wireless providers that do not own facilities in the right-of-way from right-of-way usage fees.”

This discrepancy is not new for cities navigating the underlying rules about right of way.

Wireless companies will expand their service options in a community quite quickly and may want to use poles from utility providers like PGE or a cell tower built by one of their competitors.

The wireless communications industry expressed concerns that without an exemption for right of way usage, the ordinance would be a tax on the wireless industry. Ultimately city staff recommended the option exempting providers that don’t own facilities in the right of way.

“I’m here today to support version two,” said Lelah Vaga from the Wireless Policy Group during public comments. “We take exception to both the owners and operators of facilities in the right of way being charged for the same facility.”

With that exemption, the resolution was supported by representatives from the Technology Association of Oregon, Verizon and AT&T at the meeting.