Music in the Park in West Linn is back Published 12:58 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

Enjoy sunshine and live music for the rest of the summer at Tanner Creek Park in West Linn.

The city of West Linn’s Music in the Park series returns for another year every Thursday from 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Parking and admission to every concert is free for the entire family. The lineup changes each week and the kickoff concert will feature the Foreigner tribute band Jukebox Heroes.

Portland area favorites Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts will bring their farewell summer tour, “Last Chance to Dance,” to West Linn for their final local performance.

Each concert will host local food and drink vendors. Don’t forget to bring a blanket or low-backed chair to enjoy the music comfortably on the grass.

2025 Schedule