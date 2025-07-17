West Linn’s Haley Joelle has song featured in record-breaking season of Love Island USA Published 12:38 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

Like millions of others, Haley Joelle was on pins and needles watching the “Love Island USA” finale on Sunday, July 13.

However, the West Linn High School alumna and singer-songwriter wasn’t just anxious about who would be crowned winners. She was waiting to see if the hit reality TV show would use her song “Tattoo Me” during the Sunday night episode.

“For me, ‘Love Island’ is my guilty pleasure. I have been watching for years. UK version, USA version, you name it. I’m watching. And I’ve always said, ‘I want to get my music on Love Island,’” said Joelle.

Born and raised in West Linn, Joelle has pursued a career as a musician in Los Angeles since graduation, putting out albums and EPs since 2021.

Through a friend, she was connected with the music supervisor for “Love Island USA” and her “Tattoo Me” was used two seasons ago, to smaller fanfare. This time, Joelle’s song was used for a setup to a moment of heartbreak in the episode, when Huda and Chris break up, although she doesn’t see it as a breakup song.

“It’s more of a bittersweet song because I wrote it about my parents,” said Joelle.

“Tattoo Me” was released as a single and on her album “Me And My Past” in 2023.

“I was kind of bummed when they didn’t use it last season, because it was kind of a big season, so this year I kind of had the same mindset: I didn’t think they were going to use it,” said Joelle. “On Sunday, I had just lost hope because I thought, ‘The finale is tonight.’ Then I got the email that it’s being used in the finale and I couldn’t believe it. I’m pretty sure I screamed.”

In the competitive and uncertain music industry, placement in a TV reality show like “Love Island USA” can bring a lot more listeners to smaller artists — especially when their music is put on soundtrack playlists with big names like Chari XCX and Chappell Roan.

“I’m always thankful to be on any type of playlist. It’s really, really awesome, but especially to be in the mix of so many different genres.” said Joelle. “The following days since, there’s been a spike in that song, for sure.”

She added that plenty of people from back home in West Linn texted her when they heard her voice in the “Love Island” finale.

“I got a lot of texts and stuff, but one of my best friends was like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s really the year of West Linn on “Love Island”’ because one of the Casa Amor boys went to West Linn (High School) as well.”

Joelle said that contestant, Zac Woodworth, did choir with her while they were in high school together.

Joelle released a new EP “For The Hills” earlier this year and is hoping to return to West Linn for live performances in 2026.