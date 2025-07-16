West Linn to unveil new bike kiosk on corner of Willamette Falls Drive and 14th Street Published 2:13 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Bringing together local governments, nonprofits, artists and community, Historic Willamette Main Street is adding a new amenity for West Linn cyclists.

The unveiling of West Linn’s new bike kiosk, located at Willamette Falls Drive and 14th Street in front of Willamette United Methodist Church, will be from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, July 19.

A bike kiosk provides tools for local cyclists, including a covered rest area and bike repair station. Oregon Corrections Enterprises, the state organization that provides career opportunities and development for incarcerated adults, worked closely with the Historic Willamette Main Street Design Committee to design and manufacture the kiosk.

The unveiling event on Saturday will open with cycling-related booths, activities and a scavenger hunt. At 10:30 a.m., local sculptor Travis Pond will discuss his art installation, “Where Rivers and People Meet,” which is permanently built onto the exterior of the bike kiosk. Pond’s work was commissioned by the West Linn Arts & Culture Commission and captures the themes of “movement, community, and connection,” according to Historic Willamette Main Street.

The dedication and ribbon cutting will start at 11 a.m., followed by a decorated family bike parade around the Willamette Falls Drive bike paths at 11:20 a.m.