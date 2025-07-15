Scouting grows in West Linn with launch of new girls troop Published 1:41 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Scouting America is starting a new girls troop in West Linn.

Troop 5396 will work closely with the existing boys Troop 396 to provide learning opportunities for youth of all genders, but will operate independently. West Linn also has the all-boys Troop 149 and all-girls Troop 555.

The new troop plans to launch in September 2025.

“This innovative linked troop model allows both units to coordinate activities, share resources, and collaborate while maintaining separate leadership structures and gender-specific programming,” the new troop said in a press release.

The two troops will have separate youth leaders and scoutmasters, but will coordinate for large fundraisers, camping trips, community service projects and troop meetings. Each troop will still have its own merit badges and advancement structure.

“We’re excited to offer West Linn families more choices in how their children can participate in Scouting,” said Adam Stout, Scout master for Troop 396, in a press release. “This linked troop model has proven successful in Scouting America for decades, with co-ed programming dating back to 1971 in Exploring and 1998 in Venturing. The new girls troop will provide the same high-quality program that has made Troop 396 successful, while creating dedicated leadership opportunities for young women.”

Troop 396 has three decades of history in West Linn and will provide a strong organizational foundation for the new girls troop.

“Recent studies show that around 60% of girls and 40% of boys in Scouts BSA prefer combined programming, indicating strong youth interest in co-ed activities,” the troop said in the press release.

The linked troops are hosting an information night for girls ages 11-17 at 7 p.m. on Tuesday July 22 at Marylhurst Heights Park, 1800 Valley View Drive.

For more information visit the troop’s website.