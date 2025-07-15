Find your local cooling center in West Linn to beat the heat Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Batten down the air-conditioned hatches; a heat wave is coming to Clackamas County.

A countywide heat advisory is in effect from 12 p.m., Wednesday, July 15 to 10 p.m., Thursday, July 16, with temperatures expected in the low-90s to 100 F and warm overnight lows.

Clackamas County recommends that those without indoor cooling, such as air conditioners, should seek a daytime cooling center.

There is one overnight cooling center in Oregon City at the Father’s Heart Street Ministry at 603 12th St.. Call 503-722-9780 for more information.

In West Linn, cooling centers are located at Robinwood Station Community Center, 3706 Cedaroak Drive, and the West Linn Public Library, 1595 Burns Street.

The county will evaluate the need of additional overnight shelters for unhoused community members, especially if the heat advisory is extended beyond Thursday evening.

Clackamas County recommends drinking lots of water to stay safe during high heat and avoid sugary drinks, caffeinated beverages and alcohol if you’re prone to dehydration. Heat exhaustion can appear quickly and the symptoms include excessive sweating, dizziness, nausea and muscle cramps.

For more information visit the cooling centers page on the Clackamas County website.