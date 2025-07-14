West Linn’s McKayla Castro, Kendall Atwood named all-state Published 5:13 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

West Linn’s McKayla Castro and Kendall Atwood accomplished a lot in 2025.

They led the Lions to a Three Rivers League championship, the No. 6 seed in the Class 6A state playoffs, and eventually, a berth in the state quarterfinals.

In response, they were honored on the all-TRL first team, and later, with berths on 2025 all-state teams. Castro – a senior third baseman and the TRL Player of the Year – was named to the 6A second team, while Atwood – a junior outfielder – won a berth on the all-state third team.

Class 6A All-State Softball

First Team

Pitcher: Sydney Arnold, Sunset, freshman; Braeli Martin, West Salem, senior; Presley Ramos, Sherwood, freshman; Kherington Wright, Forest Grove, sophomore. Catcher: Sierra Llamas, Southridge, senior; McKenna Parmalee, Sherwood senior. Infield: Sam Blachly, Jesuit, senior; Keana Cooper, Sunset, junior; Cali Davis, Forest Grove, junior; Kaylee Dinger, McMinnville, senior; Mya Ward, West Salem, senior. Outfield: Avery Dimeo, Aloha, sophomore; Jordyn Henderson, Sherwood, junior; Jordon Pena, Sunset, senior; Taylor Terry, McMinnville, sophomore. Designated Hitter/Utility: Natalie Macik, McNary, junior.

Player of the Year: Kaylee Dinger, McMinnville

Pitcher of the Year: Braeli Martin, West Salem

Coach of the Year: Kris Moore, Sherwood

Second Team

Pitcher: Julia Edwards, North Medford, sophomore; Ellie Joseph, Oregon City, junior; Kaylee Pokorny, Barlow, senior. Catcher: Zulaykha Armstracham, Roosevelt, senior; Terra Singleton, Roseburg, junior. Infield: McKayla Castro, West Linn, junior; Daisha Cornwell, Sherwood, junior; Laterra Foster-Frison, Gresham, senior; Natalie Tlascala, North Medford, junior. Outfield: Courtney Gills, West Salem, junior; Kali Parks, West Salem, junior; Portland Razo, Central Catholic, sophomore; Maddy Sagapolutele, Gresham, junior. Maisy Schindler, Sherwood, junior. Designated Hitter/Utility: Olivia Pompetti, Central Catholic, sophomore.

Third Team

Pitcher: Lexie Brester, Glencoe, freshman; Ana Pule Fifita, Westview, junior; Jordan Knutson, South Medford, senior; Jillian Lee, Cleveland, junior. Catcher: Gracie Barnett, Beaverton, sophomore; Josalyn Netzel, McNary, junior. Infield: Ainsley Arbow, Mountainside, senior; Livi Jones, Roosevelt, senior; Makena Petrick, Glencoe, junior; Chloe Stromme, Oregon City, senior; Brooklyn Sweatman, Aloha, senior. Outfield: Kendall Atwood, West Linn, junior; Anna Gladwin, McDaniel, senior; Maili Hamlin, North Medford, junior; Taylor Donahue, Sandy, senior; Charli Renner, Barlow, senior. Designated Hitter/Utility: Addison Riedel, Beaverton, junior.

Honorable Mention

Pitcher: Avery Rust, Tigard, senior. Catcher: Da’Liese Lomax, Central Catholic, senior; Kenley Wright, Forest Grove, sophomore. Infield: Abby Dimeo, Aloha, senior; Lucy Duval, West Salem, junior; Abigail Huspek, Nelson, junior; Violet Siegel, McNary, junior; Irene VanDyke, Glencoe, senior. Outfield: Jordon Vilchis, Franklin, senior; Tuesday Mevis, Glencoe, junior. Designated Hitter/Utility: Brooke Aman, Franklin, sophomore.