Loud backyard movies and waiting for AAA: The latest from West Linn’s police log Published 3:41 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

7/3 7:38 a.m. A caller said a man was in the women’s restroom and smoking near the 800 block of Willamette Falls Drive.

7/3 11:03 a.m. An accident involving a bike was reported near Willamette Falls Drive and 13th Street. It was unknown if anyone was injured.

7/3 2:41 p.m. A caller said their neighbors left their dogs in the backyard and they were barking every 3-5 minutes near the 2400 block of Pimlico Drive. They’d tried to leave the owners a “nice note” but nothing was done in response.

7/3 3:26 p.m. A person wanted to talk to an officer about their ex coming to pick things up from their house.

7/3 3:57 p.m. A resident said they received two phone calls from an unknown number and got a message saying “you’ll have consequences. You’ll have horrible things happen to you if you don’t answer.”

7/3 9:01 p.m. A possible DUII was reported near Willamette Falls Drive and 13th Street.

7/4 12:50 p.m. Someone said they were locked out of their car and called AAA, but there was no ETA.

7/4 12:56 p.m. A caller said their son was attacked by a dog near the 6000 block of West A Street.

7/4 1:40 p.m. A resident said they saw a suspicious looking man on their porch near the 3500 block of Fairview Way.

7/4 3:20 p.m. A caller said she flipped a driver off after being honked at, then the driver got out of their car before following the woman home and throwing a water bottle at her vehicle.

7/4 4:42 p.m. A resident said their two kids were playing volleyball and a neighbor became upset that the ball hit his garage near the 22400 block of Skyview Drive.

7/4 5:15 p.m. An accident was reported near Hidden Springs Road and Cottonwood Court. It was unknown if anyone was injured.

7/4 6:52 p.m. A man said a woman was taking a picture of him and his dogs near the 19000 block of Willamette Drive. When he asked what she was doing, she swore at him.

7/4 10:41 p.m. Police took many calls about fireworks beginning around 7 p.m.

7/4 11:06 p.m. Kids were doing donuts in cars while setting fireworks off in a parking lot near the 1200 block of Rosemont Road.

7/5 2:38 a.m. A DUII was reported near Ostman Road and Willamette Falls Drive.

7/5 5:17 a.m. A domestic incident was reported.

7/5 7:28 a.m. A caller said a woman went into their house through their son’s backdoor, which was usually unlocked.

7/5 8:49 a.m. A resident said it looked like someone was camping in a parking lot near the 19900 block of Willamette Drive.

7/5 9:37 p.m. A caller said three kids were standing in a cul de sac and yelling at their wife while making vulgar gestures near the 19800 block of Bennington Court.

7/5 10:11 p.m. Three kids were seen throwing fireworks out a car window near the 22000 block of Salamo Road.

7/5 10:13 p.m. A home was egged near the 3000 block of Roxbury Drive.

7/5 11:09 p.m. Someone said they heard two “extremely loud” explosions near the 25700 block of Kimberly Drive.

7/5 11:26 p.m. A resident said their neighbors were watching a loud movie outside near 9th Street and 5th Avenue.

7/6 3:31 p.m. A caller said a non-resident was trespassing in a pool near the 3400 block of Chaparrel Drive.

7/6 5:36 p.m. A person said they were out of town and their camera picked up a vehicle that appeared to have crashed and been dumped.

7/6 10:26 p.m. Kids were screaming near the 22000 block of Salamo Road.

7/6 10:39 p.m. Kids apparently blew up a container of lighter fluid near the 1100 block of 12th Street.

7/6 11:11 p.m. A domestic incident was reported.

7/7 2:37 a.m. A man was seen trying to pull a fence down at a restaurant near the 18700 block of Willamette Drive, then he tried to pull a sign down too.