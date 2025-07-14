Published 3:08 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

David Bradley Rice

June 8, 1968 – June 26, 2025

David Bradley Rice, 57, a deeply caring friend and father, passed away on June 26, 2025 in Salem, Oregon. He was born on June 8, 1968 in Portland, Oregon to Carl and Barbara Rice and was one of 3 children who grew up in the West Linn area. David completed his early education at Willamette Primary School and graduated from West Linn High School in 1986, where he first discovered his love of coding and technology. He furthered his education at Willamette University, joining the Kappa Sigma fraternity and forging bonds that would last his entire lifetime.

After college, David was a bartender, lifeguard, and a valued employee at the Raphael House of Portland, roles that showcased his sociability and instinct for helping others. He later worked as Vice President of DeTemple Company, where he became an active member of the Portland Executives Association as well as the Rotary Club of Portland. After working at DeTemple Company, David revitalized his self-taught coding skills, starting his own IT business, TechCTRL. Most recently, David worked for the HBA of the Greater Portland Area as the COO and Director of Finance where he worked with a dedicated team to support all aspects of the home construction industry.

Beyond his professional endeavors, David was an avid fan of Star Wars, sci-fi, and video games, a love he shared with anyone who would lis

ten. He will be remembered as a devoted father and friend, for his loyalty, intelligence, ambitious and hardworking spirit, and for always being the life of the party.

David is survived by his children, Ella and Lucy Rice; his beloved cat, Toshi Momo Rice (aka, “H.M. Fluff n’ Stuff Tosh Monster”); former spouse, Shannon Rice; his parents, Carl and Barbara Rice; and his siblings, Kathi (John) Hammer and Rob (Kristi) Rice; his aunt, Janet Glaubke; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family wishes to express their gratitude for the sympathy and support received. A Celebration of Life will be held in September at Langdon Farms Golf Club — please reach out to the family for further details. Donations can be made in his name to Dove Lewis Animal Hospital or Raphael House of Portland.