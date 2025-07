PHOTOS: West Linn hosts 69th annual Old Time Fair Published 3:48 pm Sunday, July 13, 2025

1/10 Swipe or click to see more Fair-goers enjoy the swing ride as it elevates high above Willamette Park thrilling a Old Time Fair attendees. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 2/10 Swipe or click to see more West Linn’s 2B Determined FRC Robotics Team, who won first place in the PNW District Championships, showcased their robot, 7034, and its ability to shoot rings along the parade route. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 3/10 Swipe or click to see more West Linn Youth Cheer brought a large contingent of cheerleaders to help hype-up the crowd along the parade route. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 4/10 Swipe or click to see more Captain Esparaza of Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue waves to the crowd from an antique fire engine. The theme of this year’s parade was 'Celebrating Hometown Heroes!' (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 5/10 Swipe or click to see more Bany Bee Farm in West Linn drove their John Deere tractor in the parade while reminding people of the important value bees play in our agricultural industry. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 6/10 Swipe or click to see more Honoring their coaches, these West Linn youth softball players throw candy to parade goers. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 7/10 Swipe or click to see more Teenage members of West Linn Parks and Rec. Department throw candy at the start of the Old Time Fair Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 8/10 Swipe or click to see more Honoring West Linn’s Hometown Heroes were these two young candy throwers dressed in police and fire attire. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 9/10 Swipe or click to see more Motorcycle officers from throughout Clackamas County thrill the crowd with their precision drills at the start of the Old Time Fair Parade. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan) 10/10 Swipe or click to see more A member of the West Linn Community School shares candy with some eager parade attendees. (Staff photo: J. Brian Monihan)

West Linn community members braved the heat to enjoy a parade, classic car and boat show, concerts and more during the 69th annual West Linn Old Time Fair.

Check out our photos from the event, which ran from July 11-13 at Willamette Park, and stay tuned for more coverage.