Slideshow: Lake Oswego Public Golf Course

Published 9:03 pm Saturday, July 12, 2025

By Miles Vance

1/16
Golfers enjoy the newly opened Lake Oswego Public Golf Course on Saturday, July 12. (Staff Photo: Miles Vance)

Big events make for lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos, so here’s a photo gallery of the best images from play at the new Lake Oswego Public Golf Course on Saturday, July 12.

To see even more images from this event, click here.

You Might Like