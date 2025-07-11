Published 10:30 am Friday, July 11, 2025

Betty Osburn

December 27, 1925 – June 18, 2025

Betty Osburn passed away on June 18, 2025, in West Linn, Oregon, at the age of 99. Born on December 27, 1925, to Paul and Louise Sturges in West Linn. She continued her education at Hastings Business College and then worked in the business office at Fred Meyer before marrying Dwayne Osburn in 1949.

Betty was deeply involved in her community throughout her life. She was an active member of the Bolton Neighborhood Association, Friends of Maddax Woods, the West Linn Garden Club, and the West Linn Adult Community Center. Her dedication to civic beautification was especially evident through her care of the Bolton Community Garden at the corner of West A Street and Elliott Street. She devoted countless hours to maintaining the garden and was instrumental in placing a commemorative plaque there.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dwayne Osburn, and daughter Judy. She is survived by her daughter Karen, son-in-law Al; and grandchildren Erik and Sarah.

A private interment will take place at Mt. View Cemetery.

In honor of Betty’s lifelong love for nature and community, donations may be made to the Nature Conservancy of Oregon.

May her memory bring comfort to those who knew and loved her.