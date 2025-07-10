West Linn shares 2024-25 athletic honors Published 10:13 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

The 2024-25 school year was a great one for West Linn athletics.

And Lion seniors led the way to that success.

Here’s a snapshot of senior-led West Linn success in the just-completed school year.

• The West Linn football team finished second in the Three Rivers League, and later, won the Class 6A state championship.

• The Lions volleyball team finished second in the TRL, won its way into the 6A state tournament and eventually placed sixth.

• The West Linn boys soccer team placed second in the TRL and eventually reached the second round of the state playoffs.

• The Lions girls soccer team – led by senior goalkeeper Nyamma Nelson – won the TRL, and later, advanced to the Class 6A state semifinals.

• The West Linn boys cross country team took second in the TRL district meet and eventually finished 10th at state.

• The Lions boys basketball team placed second in the TRL, won its way into the Class 6A state tournament, then finished third at the tournament.

• The West Linn girls basketball team won the TRL, won its way into the Class 6A state tournament and eventually finished fourth at state.

• The Lions wrestling team won the TRL district tournament, and later, took second in the Class 6A state tournament, its efforts led by senior state champion Oscar Doces.

• The West Linn girls swim team took second in the TRL district meet and eventually placed sixth at the Class 6A state meet.

• The Lions baseball team – led by senior center fielder Danny Wideman – won the TRL, took the second seed into the state playoffs, then advanced to the second playoff round.

• The West Linn softball team won the TRL and eventually advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 6A state playoffs.

• The Lions boys track team finished second in league, and later, took seventh at state. In girls track, senior Hayden Williams-Downing won her second straight Class 6A title in the javelin.

• The West Linn boys golf team took third at district, saw senior Cade McVicker win the regional championship and eventually place fourth at state.

• The Lions girls golf team placed second at district, won the regional tournament, and later, finished fifth at state.

• The West Linn girls tennis team went 1-2 in the TRL district tennis singles bracket, then placed second as a team at the Class 6A state tournament.

• The Lions boys tennis team saw senior Zach Steinberg win the TRL singles title, and later, finish third at state, while senior Rhyson Chiang and partner Perin Huberty won doubles crowns in both the Three Rivers district tourney and the state tournament.

• The West Linn boys lacrosse team took second in the TRL, then played its way into the OHSLA state semifinals.

• The West Linn girls lacrosse team took second in the TRL, and later, played its way into the OGLA state quarterfinals.

In response, West Linn recognized the best of the best with awards and honors at the conclusion of the 2024-25 school year. Here’s a list of the Lions’ end-of-season honors.

• Athlete of the Year: Nyamma Nelson

• Athlete of the Year: Hayden Williams-Downing

• Athlete of the Year: Danny Wideman

• Willamette United Football Club: Ethan Caba