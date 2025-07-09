SWAT arrests Clackamas County man after standoff near Milwaukie Published 11:56 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Rian Keith Pittman, 35, following a standoff with SWAT officers near Milwaukie on Southeast Monroe Street on Tuesday, July 8.

According to a press release, Milwaukie Police officers and Clackamas County deputies responded to a call that reported the sound of a gun firing in a nearby house late Tuesday evening. When law enforcement arrived, all of the residents of the home, besides Pittman, were outside after Pittman reportedly threatened them with a semi-automatic handgun and discharged rounds inside the home.

When Pittman refused to exit the building, officers called the Clackamas County SWAT and crisis negotiation teams to contain the situation.

Around 11:10 p.m., Pittman exited the house and surrendered without future incident. A handgun was found inside the home.

Pittman is being held without bail at the Clackamas County Jail on charges of menacing – physical weapon, unlawful use of weapon, felony possession of a firearm, pointing firearm at another and a probation violation out of Multnomah County.