Lemonade stands and kids knocking on doors: The latest from West Linn’s police log Published 9:45 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

6/26 8:09 a.m. A caller said the night before, a man approached their daughters and wouldn’t leave them alone near the 2100 block of Brandon Place. At one point he “offered them a joint” and said he wanted to introduce his dog to their dog.

6/26 11:47 a.m. Fraud of an undisclosed nature was reported.

6/26 1:17 p.m. Someone was reportedly trespassing on property with a boom lift truck near the 1500 block of Garden Street.

6/26 1:54 p.m. A caller was worried about an 8-year-old who was riding a small motorcycle near a baseball field around the 1200 block of Rosemont Road.

6/26 3:54 p.m. A domestic incident was reported.

6/26 5:17 p.m. An accident was reported near I-205 and 10th Street. No one was injured.

6/26 9:02 p.m. Theft of an undisclosed nature was reported near the 19900 block of Willamette Drive.

6/27 5:35 a.m. A suspicious looking vehicle was seen near the 1100 block of Short Street.

6/27 9:07 a.m. A caller said he was walking with his son down Alder Court and a woman in an unmarked car who claimed to be an officer told him he couldn’t walk on that street. He wanted to know if that was true.

6/27 9:11 a.m. Someone said a suspicious looking van pulled into a driveway, then a man got out and knocked on the door near the 2100 block of Serango Drive. The man had been hired to work on the house.

6/27 11:18 a.m. A hit-and-run accident was reported near the 19300 block of Willamette Drive. No one was injured.

6/27 1:03 p.m. Theft of an undisclosed nature was reported near the 1800 block of 8th Avenue.

6/27 7:46 p.m. A suspicious looking vehicle was seen near the 21100 block of Salamo Road.

6/27 9:49 p.m. A caller said that every Friday and Saturday night, a group of 10-20 kids banged on their door and window near the 2100 block of Charman Street.

6/28 12:57 a.m. A resident said their Ring camera picked up a person running around the street and into driveways near the 3900 block of Wellington Place.

6/28 2:47 a.m. A DUII was reported on I-205.

6/28 10:02 a.m. A caller said a cat got hit by a car near the 19500 block of Willamette Drive and they thought it needed to be put down.

6/28 10:37 a.m. A resident said their neighbor had a lemonade stand and hoped the police could stop by.

6/28 3:37 p.m. A caller said “a load of fill dirt” was dumped on their property and possibly associated with houses being built near the 23000 block of Bland Circle.

6/28 10:07 p.m. Trespassing was reported near the 2100 block of 8th Court.

6/28 11:10 p.m. A group of kids were kicking doors near the 3500 block of Chelan Drive.

6/28 11:30 p.m. A suspicious looking person was reported near the 19000 block of Walling Circle.

6/29 1:26 a.m. A hit-and-run accident was reported near the 2400 block of Pimlico Drive. No one was injured.

6/29 8:22 p.m. An accident was reported near the 18300 block of Willamette Drive. It was unknown if anyone was injured.

6/29 9:43 p.m. Someone said they were receiving TikTok messages with a file containing a photo of them that was edited, with a threat to send it to friends and family unless the person sent them money.

6/29 9:44 p.m. Aerial fireworks were reported near the 20000 block of Salamo Road.

6/29 10:17 p.m. A caller was worried about a truck that pulled up to a house that had been vacant for three years near the 5200 block of Summit Street. The person was working on the property.

6/29 10:25 p.m. A resident said they heard a crashing noise near the 1700 block of 5th Avenue and wanted an officer to check on it.

6/29 11:07 p.m. Kids were running around and knocking on doors near 14th Street and 4th Avenue.