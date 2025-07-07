Published 11:17 am Monday, July 7, 2025

Maryann Valpreda Dutton

November 14, 1937 – June 14, 2025

Maryann Valpreda Dutton, 87, widow of Robert D. Dutton, and devoted mother of three children, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2025, surrounded by family. Maryann was born in Portland, OR on November 14, 1937, to Venerino and Mary Valpreda. She is survived by daughter Pamela and husband Robert Pittman, son Gregory Dutton and wife Patricia, daughter Jeanette King, and five grandchildren: Eric Dutton and wife Micaela, Rance Pittman, Taryn and husband Griffin McPherson, Jessica King, and Johnathan King.

Maryann graduated from St Mary’s Academy in 1955 and then enrolled in The School of Nursing at University of Portland. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1960. Both native Oregonians, Maryann and Robert met as teenagers in Clackamas and were married on June 4, 1960. Robert was in the U.S. Air Force and was almost immediately stationed overseas at Johnson Air Station, Tachikawa, Japan where Maryann gave birth to their first child, Pamela, in 1961.

Maryann really enjoyed flying cross-country with her husband, Bob, a private pilot, and going to air shows with friends and family.

Maryann was fiercely proud of her only sibling, Frances Britt, a fifty-year veteran of the Portland Opera who started as a chorus singer and later ran the renowned Portland Opera costume shop for many years. Maryann absolutely loved going to the opera with her sister and volunteering at the costume shop whenever needed.

Maryann was loved by many in the Portland nursing community. Her nursing career spanned over fifty years; from school nurse in Alaska to IV therapy charge nurse in Spokane and then at Providence St. Vincent’s Hospital. Maryann’s career at St. Vincent spanned over 35 years. Maryann was also a highly respected leader in the Oregon Nurses Association and the Infusion Nurses Society. She was instrumental in negotiating fair pay and hours for nurses in Oregon. She was well regarded for her gentle nature and skill at administering IVs. After retirement, Maryann continued as an observer of students at Portland Community College where she positively impacted the lives of many nursing students, paramedics, and EMTs. Students recall Maryann’s skill and expertise at how she calmly and confidently allowed them to use her as a “pincushion” to help gain the confidence to properly administer an IV.

Maryann always showed sincere interest in her family and friends. All who knew her remember Maryann’s generous smile and open, welcoming arms. Her Italian nature of love and laughter was one of her sweetest gifts. She was fun to travel with no matter how far. Maryann will always be remembered for her Catholic faith, her love of family, of pets, especially cats, her love of Oregon, especially the coast, gardening, and sharing the riches of her abundant garden. She truly leaves the legacy of the perfect mother, wife, grandma, aunt, nurse, and friend. Our Lord Jesus called Maryann home. She lives in our hearts and memories forever.