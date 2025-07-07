Millie Prager, Lake Oswego girls lax pace all-TRL honors Published 10:31 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

They were the best and the brightest.

They were the fastest and strongest.

They were the best scorers, the best defenders and the best goalies.

“They” are the Three Rivers League girls lacrosse all-stars, a group led by Lake Oswego’s Millie Prager, a senior named TRL Player of the Year, and Wilsonville’s Grace Richards, who was named Coach of the Year.

In total, the league-champion Lakers placed six players on the all-TRL first team and saw eight honored overall. Second-place West Linn saw four players earn first-team honors and five recognized overall.

Third-place Wilsonville had one player named to the all-TRL first team and four honored overall. Fourth-place Lakeridge, meanwhile, didn’t have a first-team selection, but did land four on the all-TRL second team.

THREE RIVERS LEAGUE

First Team

Attack: Barrett Doan, Lake Oswego, sr.; Brooklyn Schiele, West Linn, sr.; Leia Gallo, West Linn, sr.; Midfield: Millie Prager, Lake Oswego, sr.; Parker Lemm, Lake Oswego, sr.; Piper Beall, West Linn, so.; Lilah Turley, Lake Oswego, sr.; Nora LeBlanc, St. Mary’s, sr. Defense: Merideth Rubenstein, Lake Oswego, sr.; Caitlin Juenger, West Linn, sr.; Olivia Jordan, Lake Oswego, sr. Goalie: Kat Ellet, Wilsonville, sr.

Player of the Year: Millie Prager, Lake Oswego

Coach of the Year: Grace Richards, Wilsonville

Second Team

Attack: Seraphina Yoh, Lakeridge, jr.; Ceci Coleman, Lake Oswego, so.; Finley Blankenship, Wilsonville, jr.; Midfield: Avery French, Lakeridge, sr.; Kate Kleinke, Wilsonville, so.; Addy Murray, Oregon City, sr.; Juliet Lamb, Lakeridge, so.; Evie Gallo, West Linn, fr. Defense: Emma Massari, Lakeridge, sr.; Gabby Moore, Lake Oswego, jr.; Kaia Hix, Wilsonville, jr. Goalie: Charlotte Halstead, Lakeridge, jr.