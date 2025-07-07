Lakeridge boys lacrosse cleans up in all-TRL honors Published 4:45 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

To the victors go the spoils.

And in the 2025 spring season, no one had more victories – and no one got more spoils – than the Lakeridge boys lacrosse team.

The Pacers – who won the Three Rivers League title, and later, the Class 6A state championship – saw nine players earn berths on the all-TRL first team for 2025 and 16 honored overall.

West Linn, meanwhile, finished second in the TRL and advanced to the OHSLA state semifinals; the Lions landed four players on the all-TRL first team and had 13 honored overall.

Lake Oswego placed one player on the all-TRL first team and saw four players honored overall.

Class 6A All-State Boys Lacrosse

First Team

Attack: Davis Reardon, sr., Lakeridge; Matt English, sr., Canby; Connor Peters, jr., West Linn; James Kaplan, so., Nelson-Clackamas. Midfield: Kellen Aird, sr., Lakeridge; Brody Jones, sr., West Linn; Rylan Mueller, sr., West Linn; Timothy Kishpaugh, jr., Nelson-Clackamas; Brody Crane, jr., Nelson-Clackamas; Aaron Austin, jr., Canby. Faceoff: Cash Groves, sr., Lakeridge. SSDM: Colby Owen, so., Lakeridge; Eamon Mooney, jr., Lake Oswego-Riverdale. LSM: Viggo Anderson, jr., West Linn; Tristan Martin, sr., Lakeridge. Defense: Kelley Lamb, sr., Lakeridge; Ryan Wallace, sr., Lakeridge; Charley Nauheim, sr., Lakeridge; Oliver Peay, jr., Nelson-Clackamas. Goalie: Nolan Darcy, sr., Lakeridge.

Second Team

Attack: Jacen Wilber, jr., Lakeridge; Drew Reinke, jr., West Linn; Enzio Fedrizzi, fr., Lakeridge; Cole Norton, sr., Oregon City. Midfield: Sean McCarty, sr., Lakeridge; Charlie Coyne, sr., Lakeridge; Brennan Jarrell, sr., West Linn; Isaac Heitschmidt, sr., Oregon City; Gavin Hidalgo, jr., Lakeridge. Faceoff: Chase Caudle, jr., Oregon City. SSDM: Jacob Ukishima, sr., Nelson-Clackamas; Taeler Pfenning, sr., Canby. LSM: Mitchell Johnson, sr., Oregon City; Liam Gobet, so., Canby. Defense: Jake Sinclair, jr., West Linn; Max Taggert, sr., Canby; Addison Spengler, sr., West Linn; Cormac Kelliher, so., Nelson-Clackamas. Goalie: Rowan Kelly, jr., West Linn; Tripton Ciupryk; jr., Lake Oswego-Riverdale.

Honorable Mention

Attack: Griffin Parker, jr., West Linn; Cohen Taylor, sr., Canby; Benny Susbauer, jr., Oregon City; Caleb Sheehan, so., Nelson-Clackamas; Cayden Carroll, fr., Lake Oswego-Riverdale. Midfield: Beckett Godfrey, jr., Lakeridge; Lucas laboni, sr., Oregon City; Cohen Guensch, so., Canby. Faceoff: Dylan Olsen, jr., West Linn; Ryland Carver, jr., Nelson-Clackamas. SSDM: Nash Barinaga, sr., West Linn. LSM: Bryce Hidalgo, jr., Lakeridge. Defense: Cassius DuBois, so., Lake Oswego-Riverdale; Owen Cochell, sr., Canby; Logan Koelbel, jr., West Linn. Goalie: Logan Corley, sr., Canby; Owen Coate, sr., Nelson-Clackamas.