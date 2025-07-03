Check out the West Linn Old Time Fair music schedule Published 12:45 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Summer is here and that means the Old Time Fair is on the horizon.

This year’s music lineup brings back some old favorites and some new faces. On Saturday, July 12, Youth Music Project will present middle and high school bands from around Clackamas County.

Here’s the music schedule for McIntyre Main Stage and Beer Garden Stage over the weekend.

Friday, July 11

Time Artist Stage 4:45 p.m. Knights Performing Arts McIntyre Main Stage 5 p.m Friends From Home Beer Garden Stage 8 p.m. The Fire DJs McIntyre Main Stage 8 p.m. Global FM Beer Garden Stage

Saturday, July 12

Time Artist Stage 12:45 p.m. Knights Performing Arts McIntyre Main Stage 2 p.m. Soundcheck Beer Garden Stage 5 p.m. Dreamland Farmers Beer Garden Stage 5 p.m. Big Plans McIntyre Main Stage 8 p.m. Youth Music Project Teen Bands McIntyre Main Stage 8 p.m. Jerry’s Pickle Beer Garden Stage

Sunday, July 13