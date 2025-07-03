Check out the West Linn Old Time Fair music schedule

Published 12:45 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

By Mac Larsen

Children with West Linn Community Preschool wave to the crowd during the Old Time Fair Parade. (Staff photo: Jonathan House)

Summer is here and that means the Old Time Fair is on the horizon. 

This year’s music lineup brings back some old favorites and some new faces. On Saturday, July 12, Youth Music Project will present middle and high school bands from around Clackamas County. 

Here’s the music schedule for McIntyre Main Stage and Beer Garden Stage over the weekend. 

Friday, July 11

Time Artist Stage
4:45 p.m. Knights Performing Arts  McIntyre Main Stage
5 p.m Friends From Home Beer Garden Stage
8 p.m. The Fire DJs McIntyre Main Stage
8 p.m. Global FM Beer Garden Stage

Saturday, July 12

Time Artist Stage
12:45 p.m. Knights Performing Arts  McIntyre Main Stage
2 p.m. Soundcheck Beer Garden Stage
5 p.m. Dreamland Farmers Beer Garden Stage
5 p.m. Big Plans McIntyre Main Stage
8 p.m. Youth Music Project Teen Bands  McIntyre Main Stage
8 p.m. Jerry’s Pickle Beer Garden Stage

Sunday, July 13

Time Artist Stage
12 p.m. Mark Seymour and Friends Band  Beer Garden Stage

