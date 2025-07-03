Check out the West Linn Old Time Fair music schedule
Published 12:45 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025
Summer is here and that means the Old Time Fair is on the horizon.
This year’s music lineup brings back some old favorites and some new faces. On Saturday, July 12, Youth Music Project will present middle and high school bands from around Clackamas County.
Here’s the music schedule for McIntyre Main Stage and Beer Garden Stage over the weekend.
Friday, July 11
|Time
|Artist
|Stage
|4:45 p.m.
|Knights Performing Arts
|McIntyre Main Stage
|5 p.m
|Friends From Home
|Beer Garden Stage
|8 p.m.
|The Fire DJs
|McIntyre Main Stage
|8 p.m.
|Global FM
|Beer Garden Stage
Saturday, July 12
|Time
|Artist
|Stage
|12:45 p.m.
|Knights Performing Arts
|McIntyre Main Stage
|2 p.m.
|Soundcheck
|Beer Garden Stage
|5 p.m.
|Dreamland Farmers
|Beer Garden Stage
|5 p.m.
|Big Plans
|McIntyre Main Stage
|8 p.m.
|Youth Music Project Teen Bands
|McIntyre Main Stage
|8 p.m.
|Jerry’s Pickle
|Beer Garden Stage
Sunday, July 13
|Time
|Artist
|Stage
|12 p.m.
|Mark Seymour and Friends Band
|Beer Garden Stage
Most Popular