Old Time Fair and Parade returns to celebrate ‘Hometown Heroes’ in 2025 Published 9:00 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

We all know what time of year it is.

It’s time for the 2025 Old Time Fair and Parade, held right in the heart of West Linn.

Last year, thousands of people came to Willamette Park to enjoy a West Linn summer tradition that’s almost 70 years old. The 69th annual fair kicks off Friday evening, July 11, and will run through Sunday, July 13 at Willamette Park.

The fair is open from 5-11:30 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“I love that the fair brings our entire community together. There are so many people who I only see during the fair, and that is always the best part,” said West Linn recreation coordinator Alissa Caceres.

This year’s fair shuttle schedule has expanded to include a special Saturday service that will pick up from noon to 11 p.m. at Rosemont Ridge Middle School and West Linn High School. The regular fair shuttles will run Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with pickups along Willamette Falls Drive and at Willamette Primary School.

“This year I am particularly excited about the hard work we have done to bring the fair back to being a historical celebration, and encouraging more community involvement,” Caceres said. “The fair grand opening this year will be a West Linn history presentation by the West Linn Historical Society, followed by the return of the Olde Time Baseball Game.”

View a full fair schedule here.

Parade time

The Old Time Fair Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 12. The route goes down Willamette Falls Drive from 11th to 14th, then around 5th and 6th avenues. Staging for the parade starts at 6 a.m. and road closures begin at 9:30 a.m.

This year’s parade theme is “Celebrating Hometown Heroes” and will feature West Linn’s first responders from the West Linn Police Department and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue as the grand marshals. Leading the grand marshals will be West Linn Police Chief Peter Mahuna.

Activities for all

Besides the plethora of amusement park rides presented by Rainier Amusements, including the Big Wheel of course, there’s plenty of food and fun for the whole family.

The 69th Old Time Fair is highlighting some of West Linn’s long Oregonian history and the fair kicks off with a presentation by the West Linn Historical Society at 5:15 p.m. on Friday, July 11 on the McIntyre Main Stage. There will not be a West Linn ambassadors program this year at the fair. The Parks and Recreation website said the “pause provides us with the opportunity to thoughtfully re-evaluate the program’s goals and structure, ensuring it continues to serve as a valuable leadership opportunity for our middle school youth.”

The Olde Time Baseball game returns on Friday at 6 p.m. on Willamette Park Field 2.

Kids will enjoy the pie eating contest starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday or the DJ dance party at 8 p.m. on Friday night, both on the main stage.

Other beloved Old Time Fair events are the classic car and boat shows, both on Sunday, the mutt & pet show and the PJs to Pancakes Fun Run.

The 50/50 raffle drawing will be presented by the West Linn Chamber of Commerce at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 12 on the McIntyre Main Stage. Tickets are only $5.

And yes, don’t worry, the West Linn Lions’ Lion burgers are back again.