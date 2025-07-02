What to know about using fireworks in West Linn on the Fourth of July Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

As Fourth of July weekend approaches, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and the OregonState Fire Marshal hope the community safely uses legal fireworks this holiday.

The city of West Linn says that only adults should handle fireworks and that they should only be used outdoors, on a paved surface, and away from trees, vegetation, vehicles and buildings. The fire marshal’s office recommends having a bucket and hose nearby to put used fireworks in.

Even “safer” seeming fireworks, such as sparklers, can reach temperatures of 1,200 F, so be careful when handling them.

Do not use fireworks that fly, explode or travel on the ground more than 6 feet. These fireworks are illegal in Oregon and include types of fireworks like bottle rockets, Roman candles, firecrackers and M80s.

Community first

Be mindful of your neighbors. Fireworks can disrupt the well being of pets, senior citizens, military veterans and others. Make sure to keep your pets inside on the fourth so that they do not escape if the noise scares them. Fireworks can also be triggering for some combat veterans, so keep usage within reasonable limits.

If you have concerns about fireworks this weekend, call the non-emergency West Linn Police Department dispatch number: 503-635-0238. If there is a fire or medical emergency call 911.