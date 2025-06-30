West Linn Lions plastic collection resumes for summer Published 6:36 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

The West Linn Lions are back with their summertime plastic collection held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Safeway.

Earlier this year, they were able to donate another bench to a local West Linn school, this time to Trillium Creek Primary. The club’s goal is to collect 1,000 pounds of plastic so that manufacturer Trex can transform the plastic into another bench for another school.

The club said last fall that it was collecting 200 pounds of plastic on average each week.

The club added that it heard from West Linn residents that they’ve “been saving since November.”

Lions volunteers will also collect bottles and cans, which the Lions trade in to make donations to the West Linn Food Pantry.