The Top 10: 2025 Girls Track and Field

Published 2:27 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

By Miles Vance

1/10
West Linn's Hayden Williams-Downing stepped up to win the Class 6A girls state javelin title at Hayward Field on Friday, May 30. (Miles Vance)

The best teams and the biggest meets lead to the greatest memories and — hopefully — the best photos. So here’s a look back at the top 10 best photos from the 2025 Three Rivers League and Wilsonville girls track and field seasons.

To see even more images from these teams, click here.

