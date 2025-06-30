Rotary Club of West Linn raises $11,750 for Safety Compass Published 11:43 am Monday, June 30, 2025

The Rotary Club of West Linn has made a $11,750 donation to Safety Compass, a nonprofit organization working to stop commercial sexual exploitation and trafficking.

The club presented the donation to Safety Compass Founder Esther Nelson-Garrett.

“We are committed to collaboration with law enforcement and social services providers, believing collaboration is the most effective method to achieving criminal and social justice,” said Nelson-Garrett.

The donation was part of the Rotary Club of West Linn’s annual barn dance fundraiser, held on May 17 at the Oregon Golf Club. Other charitable donations went to the West Linn Food Pantry, West Linn High School scholarships, coats for the homeless, wheelchairs for children in rural Guatemala and baseball equipment for youth in Zimbabwe.