Beverley Irene Thompson Keswick

November 27, 1928 – May 10, 2025

Beverley Irene Thompson Keswick, born on November 27, 1928, in Boise, Idaho, and a

cherished resident of Portland, Oregon for over 80 years, peacefully passed away at her home

surrounded by family and friends on May 10, 2025, at the age of 96.

Her early years in Boise and her move to Portland shaped a life marked by creativity, adventure,

and love. Beverley attended Lewis & Clark College for two years, and her innate talent for arts

and crafts was evident throughout her life. She was a gifted professional florist, bridal and

couture seamstress, a member of the Oregon Quilters Society, gardener and an exceptional cook.

Beyond her creative pursuits, Beverley found great joy in the outdoors, often exploring the

mountain wilderness with her family picking huckleberries and savoring the beauty of nature.

One of her favorite traditions was joining the Wednesday ladies’ group for their wine and skiing

bus trip to Mt Hood – an outing she always looked forward to with delight.

A trip to Peru in 1947, when she was still a teenager, sparked a lifelong interest in travel and

other cultures, enriching her understanding of the world with curiosity and her adventuresome

spirit.

Beverley was a devoted wife to Lee Keswick II for fifty years, and together they raised three

children and celebrated the arrival of one granddaughter. Her warmth, kindness, sharp wit and

artistic spirit touched everyone fortunate enough to know her, and she will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her children, Kimberlee, Lee, and Gary Keswick; her granddaughter,

Makenna Keswick; sister, Susan Goodman; brother, Mike Thompson; and their children.

Beverley’s enduring memory will live on through her family and all whose lives she brightened.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests

donations be made to the OregonWildlifeFoundation.org, supporting the mountains and

wilderness she loved so dearly.