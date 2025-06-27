Clackamas Community College Board of Education appoints Ryan Ingersoll Published 11:29 am Friday, June 27, 2025

The Clackamas Community College Board of Education selected Wilsonville resident Ryan Ingersoll to represent Zone 5 and the seat held by the late Oregon state Sen. Aaron Woods.

Ingersoll has lived in Wilsonville since 2018 and is the executive director of the nonprofit Trinity Education Foundation. He is also one of the eight community members of the West Linn-Wilsonville School District Long Range Planning Committee.

“We are honored to welcome Ryan to the Board of Education,” CCC Vice President of Instruction and Student Services David Plotkin said in a press release. “His dedication to education, his personal story and his commitment to Clackamas County will be an asset to our students and our college community.”

Ingersoll will hold the seat for the remainder of the term, until June 30, 2027.

“As a first-generation college student, I know the importance of higher education. I wouldn’t be where I am today without that opportunity, and I know the transformative impact it can have,” Ingersoll said in the press release. “I believe deeply in the power of higher education on individuals, families and society.”