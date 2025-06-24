West Linn renews contract for police body-worn cameras Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Officers of the West Linn Police Department will soon receive upgraded body cameras as part of the department’s recently renewed contract with body cam company Axon.

On Monday, June 23, the West Linn City Council unanimously voted to renew the city’s five-year contract with Axon two years early, securing the newer body cameras until 2030. The city first adopted body-worn cameras for WLPD officers in 2022, though officers did not begin wearing them until 2023.

According to the staff report for Monday’s meeting, the new body cameras come equipped with language translation software that can translate over 50 different languages in real time.

“This feature gives a WLPD officer the ability to fluidly and instantly converse with almost anyone, regardless of the native language of that person,” the staff report states. “The BWC will translate the person’s native language into English so the officer can comprehend what they say and the BWC will translate the English of the (officer) directly into the person’s native language in return for seamless communication.”

The staff report notes the language feature may come with an additional charge.

The new contract will cost WLPD an estimated $205,507 over the five-year contract period. City staff estimated that continuing with the current contract and waiting until its expiration in 2027 to renew would cost about $2,000 more.

Mayor Rory Bialostosky expressed gratitude to the police department for adopting the body-worn camera program.