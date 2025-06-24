Danny Wideman, Wade Hagey battle in Oregon All-Star Series Published 10:18 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more West Linn's Danny Wideman (shown here against Ida B. Wells) finished his high school baseball career in the Oregon All-Star Series on Saturday and Sunday, June 21-22. (Miles Vance) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Wilsonville's Wade Hagey (shown here against Canby) started the second game of the Oregon All-Star Series on Sunday, June 22. (Miles Vance)

Wilsonville’s Wade Hagey and West Linn’s Danny Wideman went out on top.

Indeed, Hagey and Wideman capped their high school baseball careers by battling the state’s best players in the annual Oregon All-Star Series, held Saturday and Sunday, June 21-22, at Goss Stadium on the Oregon State University campus in Corvallis.

While the South won the series – they tied the opener 1-1 on Saturday, then beat the North 13-6 on Sunday – Wideman and Hagey still finished their high school athletic careers right where they spent so much of it – competing against the best players in Oregon.

“It was nice playing with some of the best Oregon seniors, guys I’ve been battling against forever and it was nice to play in an all-star format,” Wideman said. “My favorite part was using the nice OSU facilities for pregame, game and dinner.”

“I think this was a really fun way to end it. We all got to know each other and we all were from different areas and class levels,” Hagey said. (There were) lots of 5A guys and 6A guys I knew and got to know, (but) my favorite part was just playing to have fun with a group of new guys. Yes, we wanted to win, but (it was great) just getting to know everyone.”

In the nine-inning Series opener, Wideman started in center field and went 0 for 3 at the plate with two walks and two strikeouts. He also made one putout in center field.

In the nine-inning Series finale, Hagey got the start and threw 2.1 innings, allowing five earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four.

“I think I played all right,” Hagey said. “I didn’t get the best night’s sleep before, so going out and pitching was very tiring. I felt good the first two innings, but in the third, I threw some good pitches in good counts and they got hits, so I just had to tip my cap (to them).”

Wideman, meanwhile, started in center field again and went 1 for 4 at the plate, reached base three times and had one RBI, driving in Ida B. Wells’ Cody Roletto with a second-inning single to center field.

“I played OK (and I) got a hit, which is all I wanted and I played good defense,” Wideman added.

On defense, Wideman handled nine chances without an error and made four putouts.

Hagey, a first-team all-Northwest Oregon Conference selection in 2025, will play baseball at Lane Community College next year. Wideman, the Three Rivers League Player of the Year and a first-team all-state selection, will play baseball next year at the University of Oregon.

During the 2025 spring season, Hagey led Wilsonville to an NWOC championship and into the Class 5A state semifinals. Wideman led West Linn to a TRL crown, the No. 2 ranking in the state, and later, into the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs.

Jace McGowan of Grants Pass was named the Bob Brockman Oregon All-Star Series MVP. He finished Saturday’s game pitching two scoreless innings, and on Sunday, played solid defense and collected two hits to spark the South.

The South Most Outstanding Player was Alex Via of South Medford, who started the Series opener and had a base hit on Sunday.

Luke Erwin of South Salem earned Most Outstanding Pitcher honors for the South and was the winning pitcher in game two.

The North’s Most Outstanding Player and Pitcher were Sunset catcher Dakota Chun and La Salle righthander Max Bishop. Chun went 2-for-2 with two doubles on Sunday and threw out a runner attempting to steal, while Bishop threw three scoreless innings of relief on Saturday.