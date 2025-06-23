Harmony Academy celebrates 2025 graduates Published 5:09 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

Every student overcomes adversity to graduate high school, but this is especially true for attendees of Harmony Academy

While the typical expectation of high school students is to overcome challenges such as tough tests, Harmony Academy students face all of the same academic challenges while fighting substance use disorder.

On Saturday, June 14, the class of 2025 graduated from Harmony Academy, marking the recovery high school’s sixth graduating class.

“I’ve been thinking about trust a lot this year,” said Harmony Principal Sharon Dursti Martin. “I was just thinking about how much trust is involved in the recovery process and how much love is involved in that trust. When we first recover, it’s really hard to know that things are going to go well for us. We don’t really have any experience with trusting ourselves and showing up.”

The four graduates – Mira Calderon, Kenzie Ferrante, Keaton Nase and Alia Peiravi – each spoke at their graduation, thanking their Harmony Academy community and their families before throwing their caps in the air at the end of the ceremony.

“I would like to thank Harmony,” said Nase. “They have been nothing but supportive throughout my journey and helping me with troubles when I had them. They also showed me compassion and understanding while I was struggling, instead of just shutting me out. I would like to thank all my teachers; I couldn’t just name one, you guys all made class at least somewhat enjoyable, acting like friends and not just boring teachers. It really made school a lot better.”

The class of 2025 chose recovery mentor Chioma Thompson to speak at graduation.

“You’ve walked through things that most people will never understand and still you showed up,” said Thompson. “You showed up when it was hard. You showed up when it felt impossible. Some days you showed up loud and proud. Other days you barely made it through the door, but you made it, and that’s what matters.”

The Oregon Recovery High School program was expanded in 2023, with three existing recovery programs growing to six. Currently, there are two recovery schools in the Portland Metro area, including Harmony, and one about to open in Salem.

With funding for only one recovery school in the approved $11.36 billion K-12 budget bill, the future for schools like Harmony Academy is not a guarantee.

“Right now, I think about our graduates and all the people in the room who loved them. I think about the spiritual principle of trust. Every one of our graduates had to learn to trust the process of recovery to get here at the start of the process. That meant depending on us and depending on the love that they felt around here. And that’s why we need the love of community to recover,” said Dursi Martin.