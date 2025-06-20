West Linn Police Log: invitation for a hot dog, DIY pickleball courts and more recent calls to WLPD Published 1:03 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

6/12 7:43 a.m. A caller reported a dog bit her dog.

6/12 8:50 a.m. Someone told police their wife left 30 minutes prior.

6/12 9:34 a.m. A woman said two golden doodle-type dogs were running loose on Island Way.

6/12 11:33 a.m. A woman on Nixon Avenue reported an unknown man came to her door three times in the past two days.

6/12 3:35 p.m. A caller told police cars had been racing down Calaroga Drive all afternoon.

6/12 4:51 p.m. A resident reported someone put a “kids at play” sign in the middle of Village Park Place.

6/12 6:09 p.m. A man called police twice about a juvenile custody dispute.

6/12 10:08 p.m. Police received a call about a car that crashed into another car on Sunset Avenue.

6/13 7:18 a.m. Someone at a business on Salamo Road told police they had a bunch of fake $100 bills.

6/13 7:48 a.m. A caller said there was an unknown trailer in their driveway that hit their car.

6/13 9:07 a.m. A man said five abandoned cars were parked on Falls View Avenue.

6/13 11:21 a.m. A caller told police that three kids on Willamette Falls Drive threw something at his car.

6/13 1:32 p.m. A woman said she lost her keys the previous night and wanted to know if someone turned them into WLPD.

6/13 10:21 p.m. A resident told police about an ongoing issue with kids banging on his door.

6/14 9:30 a.m. A caller said their car was stolen out of their garage overnight. The caller stated the location was an Airbnb and they believed the guest stole the car.

6/14 11:08 a.m. Someone reported there were 75-100 people with signs on Highway 43 asking people to honk.

6/14 5:54 p.m. A caller told police about a man going through a dumpster behind the post office.

6/14 6:30 p.m. A woman reported construction taking place on Arbor Drive outside the ordinance hours.

6/14 7:00 p.m. The owner of a property on Arbor Drive said they saw on their camera an officer on the property and they wanted to know what was going on.

6/14 7:57 p.m. A woman told police “all the guys and gals on patrol were invited to stop by for a hot dog in honor of Flag Day.”

6/15 4:10 a.m. A caller asked police to check on someone in distress.

6/15 11:53 a.m. A man told police that people were bringing their own nets to set up more pickleball courts at Tanner Creek Park.

6/16 8:18 a.m. A woman said she called police one week prior about an abandoned car on Hoodview Avenue and she was upset it was still there.

6/16 9:37 a.m. A caller reported a vacant lot with overgrown grass on Canemah Street, which he had called about previously, was causing a neighborhood rat issue and a worry during fire season.

6/16 9:39 a.m. A man called police about a homeless person sleeping under a tarp on Willamette Drive.

6/16 10:50 a.m. Someone asked police to check on a person laying on the ground at Fields Bridge Park. Police checked on the individual, who stated they were just napping.

6/16 2:02 p.m. A woman reported overgrown bushes on Grant Street.

6/16 3:27 p.m. A man asked for advice on how to deal with ongoing harassment from his neighbor.

6/17 7:47 a.m. A caller told police a car parked on Dollar Street was facing the wrong direction.

6/17 8:41 a.m. A parks employee asked police to check on someone in the bathroom at Willamette Park who was unresponsive.

6/17 1:08 p.m. A library employee reported the bookdrop outside the library was damaged.

6/17 6:15 p.m. Someone reported a violation of their husband’s restraining order.

6/17 8:11 p.m. A woman said multiple drivers passed her over the double yellow lines in a school zone.

6/17 9:05 p.m. A caller stated 10 minors were drinking, being loud and skateboarding around a neighborhood pool area on Horizon Drive.

6/18 11:22 a.m. A man reported a caller was picking up twigs on Clark Street.

6/18 11:30 a.m. Someone reported their front license plate was stolen.

6/18 1:38 p.m. A cab driver told police their customer was refusing to pay or get out of the car.

6/18 1:41 p.m. A man asked police if he was allowed to trap and relocate a raccoon.

6/18 3:17 p.m. A caller said that an ODOT tree was growing into the sewer line at one of his properties and a neighbor’s tree was growing into the roofline, causing foundation damage at his other property.

6/18 3:44 p.m. A woman said their HOA rules stated residents’ cats could not go onto other peoples’ property. She asked if the city also had an ordinance about this.

6/18 10:09 p.m. A man reported 10 teen boys were playing on the Cascade Summit Property Association sports court.

6/19 2:37 p.m. A caller said three small dogs bit or scratched the children she was babysitting.

6/19 8:17 p.m. A caller stated a man was riding a bike with a hard suitcase and they thought there were dogs in the suitcase.